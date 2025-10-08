Taking Care of County Business – Commissioner David Rushing

Commissioner David Rushing sits down with Eileen to talk about the duties and responsibilities of the County Health Director Liz King and the Medical Director, Dr. Remington Nevin. Also in the news last week was the resignation of Commissioner Robert Fielitz.





For those individuals interested in serving, you must live in District 5 and submit your Letter of Intent and resume to the County Clerk and Board of Commissioners by Friday.





