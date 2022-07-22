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First angel's message: Fear God, give glory to Him & worship Him
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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62 views • July 22, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to a brother who is unfortunately part of an apostate church. Still there is truth shared in the video.

In Revelation 14:6-7, we read God’s first angel's message, which says, And I saw another angel fly in the midst of heaven, having the everlasting gospel to preach unto them that dwell on the earth, and to every nation, and kindred, and tongue, and people,


Saying with a loud voice, Fear God, and give glory to him; for the hour of his judgment is come: and worship him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and the fountains of waters.

This first angel’s message is about worshiping God in spirit & in truth. This first angel’s message is a call to humanity to return to the true worship of the Creator and it is / will be our role as His saints to announce this first angel’s message.


It’s time to get it right with Christ. He is coming back soon! Please turn to your Creator and keep His holy ten commandments which represent His love (Exodus 20:3-17; 1 John 5:3); reflect His character of love, charity, peace and joy; and worship Him in spirit and truth according to His first four commandments that tell us how we should love Him through proper worship including His 7th day Sabbath commandment, which tells us that He is the Creator of the heaven, the earth, the sea and all in them that is.


You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuasonelohimgodheadfear godfirst angel messagegive glory to himworship him
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