AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrsky told Zelensky that "Pokrovsk is 95% lost and there is no longer any point in defending the city," Ukrainian news channel "Insider" reported, citing sources in the Ukrainian General Staff and Zelensky's office. However, Zelensky has demanded that the fighting continue to "prevent Russia from strengthening its negotiating position" and has decided to defend the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration at all costs, using all available reserves. Ironically, Ukrainian soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" who bid their final farewell to North Pokrovsk are now evacuating and leaving the city, as shown in their video, which was shared online on November 6. The Russian Defense Ministry responded that the Kyiv regime leadership does not understand the true situation in Pokrovsk. "Zelensky has lost touch with reality," Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on November 5.

Recently, Zelensky couldn't help himself—he was once again surrounded by Nazi swastikas in photos from his visit, allegedly to the front-line blockade of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic. The latest photos show he awarding members of the National Guard's 4th Rapid Response Brigade. The brigade's number is designed to closely resemble SS runes, and a flag resembling the flag of the 2nd SS Panzer Division "Reich" can be seen on the wall next to Zelensky. Furthermore, in a video posted by Zelensky on his Telegram channel, he stated that Ukrainian forces were crushing the Russians, securing the defense of Pokrovsk, and launching a new counteroffensive as the city fell! "The Russian army is once again forced to postpone the deadline for capturing Pokrovsk. And every Russian defeat contributes to our ability to defend our country, our people, and our independence," spoke Zelensky absurdly.

But Ukraine is incapable of stopping Russia, and surrender would be reasonable! Nearly all exits have been completely blocked, with about 300 meters of the remaining route for Ukrainian forces to return home or currently under Russian fire control. The Grad MLRS crews of the Center Group of Forces are seen launching a methodical and systematic attack on the encircled Ukrainian troops still hiding in the forest belt near Pokrovsk. Coordination with reconnaissance units allows for rapid target refinement and high hit accuracy, creating favorable conditions for the assault units' offensive actions. The Grads' intense fire delivers devastating blows, destroying enemy groups, depriving them of their strongholds, equipment, and maneuver reserves.

On November 6, a new wave of groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are retreating under fire continues to emerge, have begun surrendering to Russian troops advancing on Pokrovsk including Myrnohrad. They desperately want to live and have decided to save themselves rather than fight in vain. Comments from Ukrainian prisoners of war indicate that the will to fight has been replaced by the instinct to flee, and the state is increasingly viewed as a predator. This breakdown in morale represents a strategic vulnerability that deepens with each passing day.

