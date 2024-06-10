RT News June 10, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 10, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Nine people are dead and 33 more wounded in a terrorist attack on a bus full of Hindu pilgrims in India. The death toll following an IDF raid on central Gaza rises to 274, including women and children leaving a severely disproportionate number of hostages rescued. Meanwhile, Hamas claims three hostages were also killed in the same operation. We delve into the IDF's deadly track record of killing not only Palestinian civilians, but Israelis as well. In the EU elections anti-war parties are making strong gains - effectively challenging Brussels' mainstream agenda.