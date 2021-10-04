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AMERICA- Tom MacDonald
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372 views • October 04, 2021
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Tom MacDonald
2.72M subscribers
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WRITTEN BY Tom MacDonald
BEAT PRODUCED BY Tom MacDonald
SHOT and DIRECTED by Nova Rockafeller
http://www.instagram.com/NovaRockafeller
MIXED & MASTERED by Evan Morgan
http://www.evanmorganproductions.com
http://www.youtube.com/user/emorganpr...
http://www.instagram.com/EMorganProdu...
Music in this video
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Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
America
Artist
Tom MacDonald
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Rebel Creator Services); Reach Music Publishing
Tom MacDonald
2.72M subscribers
AUTOGRAPHED ALBUMS & MERCH: http://www.HangOverGang.com
SUBSCRIBE TO THIS CHANNEL & CONNECT W/ TOM MACDONALD!
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/TomMacDonaldO...
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/hangovergang
TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/IAmTomMacDonald
WEBSITE: http://www.hangovergang.com
SPOTIFY: http://spoti.fi/2H35BQR
iTUNES: https://apple.co/2BQucZO
WRITTEN BY Tom MacDonald
BEAT PRODUCED BY Tom MacDonald
SHOT and DIRECTED by Nova Rockafeller
http://www.instagram.com/NovaRockafeller
MIXED & MASTERED by Evan Morgan
http://www.evanmorganproductions.com
http://www.youtube.com/user/emorganpr...
http://www.instagram.com/EMorganProdu...
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
America
Artist
Tom MacDonald
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Rebel Creator Services); Reach Music Publishing
Keywords
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