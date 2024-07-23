Demon cop murders woman because she "Rebuked him in the name of Jesus" - The Civil Rights Lawyer

This poor elderly lady made the mistake of calling the #Police To be more specific, she called the POLICY ENFORCERS of the CORPORATION OF THE UNITED STATES

The thumbnail is from the body worn camera of the cold-blooded murderer who shot the lady in the face for taking a pot of boiling water off of her stove

These #Criminals entered the woman's home UNINVITED and without a warrant.

THEN THEY MURDERED HER

I'd like for anyone with knowledge of the meanings of these Satanic looking symbols tattooed on his arm to let me know what they mean! Reminds me of the symbols on the Rush albums - Definitely Satanic

We ALL KNOW that our corporate government (which is actually just a corporation) is run by people who worship #Satan But does this Satan worshiping go right down to the #Police?

My belief is YES, IT DOES! Remember folks.... The "Fraternal Order of Police"

If she "Rebuked him in the name off Jesus" like he claims.... It was likely because of his demonic tattoos! Or she sensed the demonic scumbag that he is! Or she could have just been joking! Regardless the reason, what kind of sissy punk MF do you have to be to fear an old woman making tea?

You are not dealing with a criminal moron, THIS LADY CALLED YOU!

And had you not tried forced your way into her home in hopes of her having a warrant.... The whole thing would have never happened!

After RE-WATCHING the video, the cop with all of the Satanic sh*t on his arm is not the one who shot the woman! Still.... it's really NOT a good look for a Sheriff's Deputy to have Satanic Symbols all over his body!

WTF is wrong with these order following wimps?

This was in the comments: Its almost likes he is a satanist hunting Christians



HOW LONG ARE DECENT PEOPLE GOING TOO TOLERATE THESE CRIMINALS IN BLUE?