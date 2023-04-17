Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John Fetterman (D-PA) returns to Capitol Hill, after 2 months in psych ward.
86 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) returns to Capitol Hill after a two-month absence during which he received treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) on Monday returned to Capitol Hill looking disheveled and confused after a prolonged absence during which he received treatment for severe depression.

Fetterman, 53, spent two months at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving treatment for clinical depression. He dressed casual as he arrived to Capitol Hill. This is the same guy who was supposedly sponsoring bills from a psych ward.


https://twitter.com/i/status/1648042720932536320

Keywords
capitol hillstrokeclinical depressionpsych wardjohn fetterman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket