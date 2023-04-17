John Fetterman (D-PA) returns to Capitol Hill, after 2 months in psych ward.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) returns to Capitol Hill after a two-month absence during which he received treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) on Monday returned to Capitol Hill looking disheveled and confused after a prolonged absence during which he received treatment for severe depression.

Fetterman, 53, spent two months at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center receiving treatment for clinical depression. He dressed casual as he arrived to Capitol Hill. This is the same guy who was supposedly sponsoring bills from a psych ward.





