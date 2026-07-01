There should be basic critical thinking tests before being allowed to be a juror





A juror in the federal arson trial of Jonathan Rinderknecht, who was accused of setting the Pacific Palisades fire, says she couldn’t find him guilty because she gets sad all the time and talks to ChatGPT





For those that don’t know Jonathan Rinderknecht prompts with ChatGPT showed anger toward wealthy peopl, society, grievances and fascination with fire





He even generated images of raging wildfires right next to cities





But this juror couldn’t take that evidence into account because she says she gets sad and talks to ChatGPT too





Don’t know why I’d expect anything different from California jurors…..





She voted not guilty





Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/2070982477112635479





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/avlxj1 [thanks to https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/los-angeles-wildfire-in-palisades-how-fierce-winds-sparked-devastation-over-3-000-acres-7428543 🖲]