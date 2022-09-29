EPOCH TIMES: Over the Target with Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith
Venezuela has emptied its prisons to push dangerous felons through the us border. But there may be worse to come. The socialist rogue state is allied with us adversaries china, Russia, and Iran. Has the united states invited a major national security threat to cross its doorstep?
In this shocking new episode of over the target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith uncover the deadly plot to destabilize America
Source - https://rumble.com/v1lrww4-south-american-police-chief-warns-americans-to-brace-for-a-terror-wave.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.