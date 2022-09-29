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EPOCH TIMES: Over the Target with Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith
Venezuela has emptied its prisons to push dangerous felons through the us border. But there may be worse to come. The socialist rogue state is allied with us adversaries china, Russia, and Iran. Has the united states invited a major national security threat to cross its doorstep?
In this shocking new episode of over the target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith uncover the deadly plot to destabilize America
Source - https://rumble.com/v1lrww4-south-american-police-chief-warns-americans-to-brace-for-a-terror-wave.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8