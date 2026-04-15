No, the war is not over, just close to being over - Trump's same rhetoric

No, the war is not over, just close to being over.

Adding, BS from Bessent:

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says China will be cut off from Iranian oil:

Those ships aren’t going to be allowed out anymore… they’re not going to be able to get their oil.

They can get oil. Not Iranian oil.

More from Bessent:

Adding:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent:

We are partnering with our Gulf allies. They are much more willing to share the bank accounts of members of the Iranian regime.

We are reaching out to banks, including Chinese banks.

Adding:

The US and Israel may use negotiations to prepare a ground operation in Iran, as the Pentagon continues to build up troop deployments in the region — Russian Security Council

Adding: The United States and Iran have reached a “principle agreement” to extend their current ceasefire until April 22 to continue negotiations, according to the Associated Press, citing sources.

Adding: The Iranian Foreign Ministry representative did not confirm media reports about an agreement with the US to extend the ceasefire.

The US must prove the seriousness of its intentions to end hostilities. They have repeatedly disrupted the negotiation process, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the date of the second round of negotiations with the US has not been scheduled yet, and called the views put forward by the US during the first round of negotiations in Pakistan unreasonable and unrealistic.

Adding:

According to a Financial Times investigation, Iran significantly strengthened its military capabilities by acquiring a Chinese surveillance satellite. Leaked Iranian military documents indicate that the satellite, designated TEE-01B, was obtained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force in late 2024 after being launched from China.