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Bientôt, le grand réveil !
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36 views • October 12, 2020
3 oct. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrDcFnB6Ads&;feature=youtu.be
Jasper Mader : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLIrMXjsNxhvVQR-YybDGfQ
Le gouvernement français continue à durcir son autorité en imposant de
plus en plus d'austérité.
Sont-ils toujours sûrs d'eux ?
Ou bien agissent-ils de manière désespérée ?
Ne vous trompez pas !
Ils sont acculés !
Notre site : www.verite-covid19.fr
Sécession en masse : https://youtu.be/K8i-sMF7jXM
Jasper Mader : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLIrMXjsNxhvVQR-YybDGfQ
Le gouvernement français continue à durcir son autorité en imposant de
plus en plus d'austérité.
Sont-ils toujours sûrs d'eux ?
Ou bien agissent-ils de manière désespérée ?
Ne vous trompez pas !
Ils sont acculés !
Notre site : www.verite-covid19.fr
Sécession en masse : https://youtu.be/K8i-sMF7jXM
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