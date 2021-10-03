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President Trump in charge of the world military through UPU
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285 views • October 03, 2021
This important video describes the situation in the U.S and the world per October 1 2021. The most important message starts at around 6 min 46 seconds, where we are informed that President Donald Trump have taken down the Vatican, and is now in control over the world's armies through UPU – the Universal Post Union.
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