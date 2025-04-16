Ukraine’s lies about Sumy strikes part of ‘INFODEMIC’ propagated by Western media - Maria Zakahova

2 weeks ago

“These are lies passed off as truth, dramatizations substituting facts, surrealism imposed as reality,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

