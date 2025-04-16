© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine’s lies about Sumy strikes part of ‘INFODEMIC’ propagated by Western media
“These are lies passed off as truth, dramatizations substituting facts, surrealism imposed as reality,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Adding:
⚡️ Trump REJECTS $50 billion deal with Ukraine and refuses to supply weapons even for money — Bild
Trump is reportedly more interested in 'negotiating with Putin' than in profiting from arms sales