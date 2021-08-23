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The Swine Flu of 1976
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90 views • August 23, 2021
Are we seeing the same characteristics now as what happened in 1976 with the then vaccine push?
If so, why are they still pushing it so hard now with even greater death tolls and adverse reactions?
If so, why are they still pushing it so hard now with even greater death tolls and adverse reactions?
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