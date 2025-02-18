Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (18 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of two territorial defence brigades close to Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were more than 25 troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️As a result of decisive actions, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops delivered strikes at units of three mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one airborne brigade, and one territorial defence brigade close to Lozovaya, Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region), Sverdlovka, Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Kolodezi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 205 troops, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, eight motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns, including four NATO-manufactured ones. In addition, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one electronic warfare station, and one ammunition depot were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, one mountain assault brigade, one territorial defence brigade close to Seversk, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Ivanopolye, and Ulakly (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 210 troops, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and two artillery guns.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. Russian troops launched an attack on formations of five mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, three motorised infantry brigades, one airmobile brigade, one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one territorial defence brigade, and one National Guard brigade close to Dimitrov, Mirolyubovka, Zverevo, Yelizavetovka, Andreyevka, Udachnoye, Uspenovka, Nadezhdinka, and Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 295 troops, one tank, six armoured fighting vehicles, including U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, eight pickup trucks, and ten field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops inlflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, three mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Konstantinopol, Razliv, Burlatskoye, Novosyolka, Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were up to 175 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged formations of two mechanised brigades and three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Novoandreyevka, Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka, Nikolskoye, and Pridneprovskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 70 troops, three motor vehicles, and one self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the military airfield and power infrastructure of Ukraine, storage and launch sites for unmanned aerial vehicles as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 144 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down 14 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 73 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 43,772 unmanned aerial vehicles, 594 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,502 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,518 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,815 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,775 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.