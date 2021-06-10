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The Trueman Show #29 Dr Reiner Fuellmich ...ENGLISH/ NL ondertiteld ...VIDEO
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20 views • June 10, 2021
Duits/Amerikaans advocaat Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.
Reiner heeft erg grote zaken gedaan tegen corrupte
grote bedrijven zoals Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen
en Kuehne Nagel. Sinds vorig jaar maart doet met zijn
internationale collega’s ook veel internationale rechtszaken
tegen overheden voor het nemen van onnodige
en schadelijke ‘maatregelen’.
Reiner heeft erg grote zaken gedaan tegen corrupte
grote bedrijven zoals Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen
en Kuehne Nagel. Sinds vorig jaar maart doet met zijn
internationale collega’s ook veel internationale rechtszaken
tegen overheden voor het nemen van onnodige
en schadelijke ‘maatregelen’.
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