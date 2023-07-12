Create New Account
Building Bitcoin and Monero Circular Economies (Live on Crypto)
Crypto Agorism
Bitcoin and Monero circular economies enable you to buy and sell products and services for Bitcoin or Monero. Accept Bitcoin in your business with BTCPayServer, list your products/services in Bitejo Marketplace, buy gift cards for groceries, restaurants or taxis with CoinCards, or shop from any store with a proxy merchant like Sovereign Stack Rerouter or Proxystore.

bitcoinbusinessprivacymoneroagorism

