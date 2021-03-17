© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Destination Dover: Migrants In The Channel (TRAILER)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • March 17, 2021
Presented by National File Directed by Jack Hadfield Produced by Tom Pappert Photography by Michael De La Broc & Diana Shukevich Edited by Wilson West
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605247e9c9e6cc4a10a499f0
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605247e9c9e6cc4a10a499f0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.