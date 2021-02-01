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Bill to Make Vaccines Mandatory, Silver Market Panic is Coming, Bill to Destroy Gun Ownership, Terral Uploads 2021 Mystery Report Newsletter 001 Earth Changes, and More 01.31.2021
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1866 views • February 01, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Everyone Is Afraid Ahead Of The Open" - Reddit-Raiders Spark Nationwide Physical Silver Shortage
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/reddit-preparing-unleash-worlds-biggest-short-squeeze-silver
--
The Bill to Destroy Gun Ownership
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/reddit-preparing-unleash-worlds-biggest-short-squeeze-silver
--
NY is going to vote on a bill to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory called Assembly Bill A11179
https://youtu.be/0ZnaCLB0IlY
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.31.2021):
Terral Uploaded 2021 Mystery Report Newsletter 001: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
--
NY is going to vote on a bill to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory called Assembly Bill A11179
https://youtu.be/0ZnaCLB0IlY
--
45 ACTIVE & ERUPTING Volcanoes: https://youtu.be/9ZuZisgE4jw
--
Dutchsinse Report: https://youtu.be/RL9Ofbam2n8
--
Officials Investigate Physician's Death: https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/90917
--
New grid threat: Russia deploys 'first-strike weapon,' and China ready too:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/new-grid-threat-russia-deploys-first-strike-weapon-china-ready-too
--
Planet Lockdown Full Censored Film: https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6015f75af3a1931739667ce6
--
Breaking the Covid Trance: https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/breaking-covid-trance-how-irish-people-were-psychologically-manipulated
--
Active Duty U.S. Military may distribute the COVID-19 vaccine: https://youtu.be/Kt3MZPwOMHw
--
Fewer Black Americans are getting vaccinated: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-race-and-ethnicity-coronavirus-pandemic-8329d1b165323313963b1ca4e28ef76f
--
Thousands join in Jerusalem funeral, flout pandemic rules: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-israel-coronavirus-pandemic-benjamin-netanyahu-jerusalem-ed5afe4c752ed813017da93ee0b2a183
--
Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown: https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle-beijing-hong-kong-coronavirus-pandemic-china-7d3497f187a251a9ca7655fce308c470
--
Borax Cures and Health Benefits: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
--
Nurse aide dies after receiving work-mandated vaccine: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-29-nurse-aide-died-after-getting-vaccinated.html#
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Everyone Is Afraid Ahead Of The Open" - Reddit-Raiders Spark Nationwide Physical Silver Shortage
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/reddit-preparing-unleash-worlds-biggest-short-squeeze-silver
--
The Bill to Destroy Gun Ownership
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/reddit-preparing-unleash-worlds-biggest-short-squeeze-silver
--
NY is going to vote on a bill to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory called Assembly Bill A11179
https://youtu.be/0ZnaCLB0IlY
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.31.2021):
Terral Uploaded 2021 Mystery Report Newsletter 001: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
--
NY is going to vote on a bill to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory called Assembly Bill A11179
https://youtu.be/0ZnaCLB0IlY
--
45 ACTIVE & ERUPTING Volcanoes: https://youtu.be/9ZuZisgE4jw
--
Dutchsinse Report: https://youtu.be/RL9Ofbam2n8
--
Officials Investigate Physician's Death: https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/90917
--
New grid threat: Russia deploys 'first-strike weapon,' and China ready too:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/new-grid-threat-russia-deploys-first-strike-weapon-china-ready-too
--
Planet Lockdown Full Censored Film: https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6015f75af3a1931739667ce6
--
Breaking the Covid Trance: https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/breaking-covid-trance-how-irish-people-were-psychologically-manipulated
--
Active Duty U.S. Military may distribute the COVID-19 vaccine: https://youtu.be/Kt3MZPwOMHw
--
Fewer Black Americans are getting vaccinated: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-race-and-ethnicity-coronavirus-pandemic-8329d1b165323313963b1ca4e28ef76f
--
Thousands join in Jerusalem funeral, flout pandemic rules: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-israel-coronavirus-pandemic-benjamin-netanyahu-jerusalem-ed5afe4c752ed813017da93ee0b2a183
--
Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown: https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle-beijing-hong-kong-coronavirus-pandemic-china-7d3497f187a251a9ca7655fce308c470
--
Borax Cures and Health Benefits: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
--
Nurse aide dies after receiving work-mandated vaccine: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-29-nurse-aide-died-after-getting-vaccinated.html#
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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