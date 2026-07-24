Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Friday July 24, 2026

****ARTICLE LINKS****





The Warning Lights Are Flashing: Is A Massive Strike On Iran Only Days Away?

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10302





Born Before Tisha B’Av: A Red Heifer And The Return Of The Temple Dream

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10301





China Sees The Threat Of Artificial Love - Why Doesn’t The West?

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10300





Christian Persecution Is Spreading - Will The West Wake Up?

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10299



