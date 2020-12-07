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Barking About Politics: Georgia Republicans Must Vote In Runoff
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1 view • December 07, 2020
Georgians must vote in the runoff no matter what you may believe about election integrity.
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/JW5000/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA6CGszwlWX2O3chNOFaADg
Bitchute: http://Bitchute.com/channel/JW5000
Twitter: https://twitter.com/APoliticalDoggo
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ThePoliticalDoggo
Gab: https://gab.com/JW5000
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