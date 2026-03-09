InfoWars - Sunday Live - Trump Is Preparing To Send US Special Forces Into Iran To Secure Their Nuclear Stockpile - 3-08-2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Alex Jones VIP Club Is NOW LIVE! Save 10%-40% off everything at The Alex Jones Store while getting $40.00 FREE store credit every month! Learn more HERE! https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/alex-jones-vip-club-copy
Subscribe to our POWERFUL supplements and get 50% off for LIFE! SAVE BIG on my Ultimate Sea Moss Capsules With Bladderwrack & Burdock Root! These capsules are LOADED with delicious & powerful natural ingredients your body needs! Promote Gut Health With BOVINE Colostrum a high-impact blend of bovine colostrum, including IGg and lactoferrin, paired with gut-soothing marshmallow root Subscribe, Save and Power Your Mitochondria 50% on ULTRA METHYLENE BLUE Liquid and ULTRA METHYLENE BLUE CAPSULES 40% OFF our KNIVES LIMITED EDITION ALEX JONES SIGNATURE BATTLE DAGGER and THE SPARTAN - LIMITED EDITION CLASSIC TRENCH KNIFE Our Optimal Human - Superfood Greens is NOW AVAILABLE! This all-in-one health supplement specifically designed to bridge the nutritional gaps left by modern diets! https://thealexjonesstore.com/ DO NOT miss out on this! REAL BENEFITS: Earn 10% commission on every order you bring in! Join my Affiliate Program! The more you promote, the more you earn! See our other products at https://Infowarsstore.com