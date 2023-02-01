https://gettr.com/post/p26xbbp1476
01/28/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 70: The protest of NFSC fellow fighters has received a lot of care and support from many people, which is touching. We protest not only for ourselves but also for our future generations to live in a society of sunshine.
01/28/2023 对邪恶说不 第70天：新中国联邦战友的抗议得到很多人的关怀和支持，让人感觉暖心。我们的抗议不止为了我们自己，也是为了我们的下一代能够生活在阳光的社会环境下。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.