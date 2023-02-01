© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p26xbbp1476
01/28/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 70: The protest of NFSC fellow fighters has received a lot of care and support from many people, which is touching. We protest not only for ourselves but also for our future generations to live in a society of sunshine.
01/28/2023 对邪恶说不 第70天：新中国联邦战友的抗议得到很多人的关怀和支持，让人感觉暖心。我们的抗议不止为了我们自己，也是为了我们的下一代能够生活在阳光的社会环境下。