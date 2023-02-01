https://gettr.com/post/p26xbbp1476

01/28/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 70: The protest of NFSC fellow fighters has received a lot of care and support from many people, which is touching. We protest not only for ourselves but also for our future generations to live in a society of sunshine.





01/28/2023 对邪恶说不 第70天：新中国联邦战友的抗议得到很多人的关怀和支持，让人感觉暖心。我们的抗议不止为了我们自己，也是为了我们的下一代能够生活在阳光的社会环境下。



