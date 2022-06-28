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Hartmut Schumacher - "How to Get Rid of the Mind Control"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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43 views • June 28, 2022


Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents


Quantum Nurse Livestream


Monday, June 27, 2022 @ 3:00 PM EST 8:00 PM UK 9:00 PM Germany


Guest: Hartmut Schumacher


Topic:  How to Get Rid of the Mind Control


https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


Bio:


Harmut Shumacher made an apprenticeship in a bank and specialized in stocks. During the time at the university he came in contact with the students of the university for music in Cologne where he got in contact with philosophy and esotheric stuff. After working in gallery he started a feng shui career and was a founding member of a Mahatma house in Bavaria. Besides he worked in dowsing and worked as a consultant as electrosmog consultant. But with respect of health problem he stopped the business and became a Key account manager and recruiting manager in IT specialized in the car, infotainment and aviation industry. Beside his job he established with a partners a company for the development and distribution of pulsed electric magnetic device. Here they got good results with a ice skating team at the olympic games in Sotchi in 2014. Since 2014 he became an international consultant in commodities and the financing of international projects. Since 2017 he has worked in the distribution of pulsed electric magnetic fields devices which are developed by universities. He is the owner of the podcast go your own path with which he wants to encourage people to see the world with a different perspective.



With


Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Additional References

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpGTkT2I7I4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=I7YX1qLh1kU


Keywords
healthfreedompoliticsfamilymeditationtruthfaithjustice
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