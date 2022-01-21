NLR Constitution Series Part 5: Articles 8 & 9 - Sovereign Rights & Responsibilities

In this final Part 5 of the Constitution for a Natural Law Republic series, I will be narrating Articles 8 & 9 of the proposed Constitution, which are the Declaration of Sovereign Rights & Responsibilities and the Ratification requirements. As opposed to the legacy CONstitution in which NO rights or responsibilities were declared for the general population, and only added later as an amendment, this Constitution has written into the Supreme Law of the Land, every Sovereigns inherent birthrights AS WELL as their responsibilities. By doing so and having every Sovereign sign their own personal copy of the Constitution, there is no question as to what anyone’s rights and/or responsibilities are in a state of civilized society.Also covered in this video are the checks and balances in this system which truly gives it its unique power never before proposed in human history. It is a set of 3 contractual agreements, which again, every Sovereign would sign, thus, ensuring their rights as well as agreeing to abide by the responsibilities laid out in the Constitution. It is essentially a system in which everyone in society just simply agrees to be a decent human being. This alone would solve and enormous amount of problems we currently face in the false reality in which we live!Full documentation and original writings are available for reading and download on the following page at The Freedom Project 2020 website here:Music credits courtesy of Karl Casey at White Bat Audio on YouTube!