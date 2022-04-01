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Are we to cease from our works?
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40 views • April 01, 2022
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The video was taken in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on March 25, 2021.
The term “works” is creating quite a stir in the Christian world. There’s controversy over the definition of the term “works” and its application since it is being misunderstood or misinterpreted by millions of Christians.
For instance, the mother of harlots, which is the Roman Catholic church, claims salvation by works, which is non-biblical. Pope Francis once mentioned in 2017 that atheists can go to heaven based on good works without having faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
On the other hand, the 501c3 government registered Protestant churches quote Ephesians 2:8-9 and Hebrews 4:10 to claim that we only need faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and that works are not required.
Before we look at these two verses, we need to understand the definition of the term “works”. According to Strong’s Concordance G2041, the term “works” is transliterated as ergon in Greek, which is defined as “to work, to toil as an effort or occupation, an act or deed doing labour work”. To toil means to work hard and to not be idle.
We are to work for the Lord, spiritually, every day!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was taken in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on March 25, 2021.
The term “works” is creating quite a stir in the Christian world. There’s controversy over the definition of the term “works” and its application since it is being misunderstood or misinterpreted by millions of Christians.
For instance, the mother of harlots, which is the Roman Catholic church, claims salvation by works, which is non-biblical. Pope Francis once mentioned in 2017 that atheists can go to heaven based on good works without having faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
On the other hand, the 501c3 government registered Protestant churches quote Ephesians 2:8-9 and Hebrews 4:10 to claim that we only need faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and that works are not required.
Before we look at these two verses, we need to understand the definition of the term “works”. According to Strong’s Concordance G2041, the term “works” is transliterated as ergon in Greek, which is defined as “to work, to toil as an effort or occupation, an act or deed doing labour work”. To toil means to work hard and to not be idle.
We are to work for the Lord, spiritually, every day!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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