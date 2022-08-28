In the future, the land of Israel has been refurbished from the destruction of wars. The natural beauty of the countryside has been restored and the inhabitants are secure because there are no threats from anyone. Then at the end of the millennial kingdom, Gog will marshal forces to converge upon Israel like a storm from the north, east, south and west to attack

Jesus and His government in Jerusalem. Ezekiel’s description of the Promised Land does not match the situation in Israel today as the land is replete with checkpoints and walls and homes are fortified. There no way to reconcile Ezekiel’s narrative of the Promised Land with the present condition and that means these events must take place in the future. As we correlate the Book of Ezekiel with the Book of Revelation, it becomes clear that Ezekiel’s prophecy from 2,590 years ago has yet to be fulfilled and won’t occur until the end of the millennial kingdom.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1873.pdf

RLJ-1873 -- AUGUST 14, 2022

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 78: Gog's Army

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