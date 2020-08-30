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LOCKDOWNS, MASKS, SCHOOL CLOSURES, 'DISTANCING' HAVE ALL COLLAPSED - DR. RON PAUL (VIDEO)
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65 views • August 30, 2020
Former Libertarian Congressman from Texas, 3 time presidential candidate, and a lifelong Medical Doctor, DR. RON PAUL never took a government paycheck, and even opted out of receiving a government pension once retired, so that he could vote 'NO' on nearly every law ever written because as he said, the Constitution and Bill of Rights are really all the laws this country needs. The Constitution PROTECTS our RIGHTS and FREEDOMS, and every law from the President, Senate, or Congress TAKES AWAY FROM OUR RIGHTS, FREEDOMS, and PRIVILEGES. He served as the U.S. Representative for Texas's 22nd congressional district from 1976 to 1977 and again from 1979 to 1985, and for Texas's 14th congressional district from 1997 to 2013. CIVIL LIBERTIES and FREEDOM are the most important things in the life of a human being. DR. RON PAUL does a great job on this video. Why, with just a few exceptions, have all political leaders pursed virtually the same response to the coronavirus outbreak? Lockdown, "social-distancing," masks? Even the same empty slogans: "Alone together." Is it a worldwide conspiracy? As Jeff Tucker writes in a recent article, the truth is likely more banal. Ignorance and laziness. Plus in today's Liberty Report: more on cooking the Covid books, teen depression thanks to the lockdowns, and more...
The whole narrative is falling apart. New studies every day are proving beyond a doubt that the measures taken worldwide - with a few exceptions - to "fight" what they claimed was a "new" coronavirus have not only failed to slow or stop the disease, they have been counterproductive. It turns out that people develop lasting T-cell immunities, that patients have been successfully treated with T-cells from asymptomatic test-positive cases, and that the virus rarely spreads outside the family setting. What are the authoritarians going to do when it is no longer possible to keep this information hidden? How will they keep people shut down. Plus today: Utah shows a way out of corona-tyranny, big party in Wuhan, they are still cooking the books, and...enemy of the week!
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Ron Paul on Ron Paul Liberty Report
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
The whole narrative is falling apart. New studies every day are proving beyond a doubt that the measures taken worldwide - with a few exceptions - to "fight" what they claimed was a "new" coronavirus have not only failed to slow or stop the disease, they have been counterproductive. It turns out that people develop lasting T-cell immunities, that patients have been successfully treated with T-cells from asymptomatic test-positive cases, and that the virus rarely spreads outside the family setting. What are the authoritarians going to do when it is no longer possible to keep this information hidden? How will they keep people shut down. Plus today: Utah shows a way out of corona-tyranny, big party in Wuhan, they are still cooking the books, and...enemy of the week!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Ron Paul on Ron Paul Liberty Report
http://www.ronpaullibertyreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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