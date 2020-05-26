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Conspiracy Club: 26 May 2020 (Tina Foster, Michael W. Hall, Brian Snoddy et al)
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13 views • May 27, 2020
The Conspiracy Club meeting on 26 May 2020.
Topics include corona/covid virus, JFK assassination, surveillance society/NWO, Nephilim, and other controversial subjects.
Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and author of "The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca." Her blog is plasticmacca.blogspot.com.
Michael W. Hall, the Paranormal Lawyer, is the founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an artist and an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the president of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Ms. Marple) is a researcher into false flags and other topics.
Topics include corona/covid virus, JFK assassination, surveillance society/NWO, Nephilim, and other controversial subjects.
Tina Foster (Cynthia) is an attorney and author of "The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca." Her blog is plasticmacca.blogspot.com.
Michael W. Hall, the Paranormal Lawyer, is the founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an artist and an expert on the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the president of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Ms. Marple) is a researcher into false flags and other topics.
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