© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian neo-Nazis. "Mr. President, Regarding the '227 Battalion" - 052422
Follow
1
Share
Report
122 views • May 25, 2022
Ukrainian neo-Nazies.
Remember when the president of Ukraine congratulated his troops with a great victory at the border with Russia..
Well, there is a little update, not only that it turned out to be a laughable fake with a dummy border pillar,
a bit later, the same battalion ditched their positions leaving their battle buddies in a meatgrinder..
Glory to the heroes!!
Remember when the president of Ukraine congratulated his troops with a great victory at the border with Russia..
Well, there is a little update, not only that it turned out to be a laughable fake with a dummy border pillar,
a bit later, the same battalion ditched their positions leaving their battle buddies in a meatgrinder..
Glory to the heroes!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.