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The Other News You'll Never Hear On TV 08-24-2021
hummingbird027
hummingbird027
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162 views • August 24, 2021
Nazarenefund.org - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXfKqt-lO7E
https://www.technocracy.news/h-r-4980-permanent-no-fly-grounding-for-unvaccinated/
https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2021/05/vatican-launches-seven-year-laudato-si-action-plan/
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/247777/pope-francis-launches-7-year-laudato-si-action-plan
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-afghan-debacle-unfolds-russia-announces-joint-war-drills-china-iran-gulf
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=4919 – Internment/Resettlement Specialists
https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2741564/department-of-defense-activates-civil-reserve-air-fleet-to-assist-with-afghanis/
https://www.amc.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/144025/civil-reserve-air-fleet/
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/42100/what-the-civil-reserve-air-fleet-is-and-why-its-been-activated-for-third-time-in-70-years
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/nteb-house-church-sunday-morning-service-as-earth-prepares-for-war-heaven-is-preparing-for-a-wedding/

Psalms 106:34-42 - 34They did not destroy the peoples as the LORD had commanded them,
35but they mingled with the nations and adopted their customs. 36They worshiped their idols,
which became a snare to them. 37They sacrificed their sons and their daughters to demons.
38They shed innocent blood—the blood of their sons and daughters, whom they sacrificed to the idols of Canaan, and the land was polluted with blood. 39They defiled themselves by their actions and prostituted themselves by their deeds. 40So the anger of the LORD burned against His people, and He abhorred His own inheritance. 41He delivered them into the hand of the nations, and those who hated them ruled over them. 42Their enemies oppressed them, and subdued them under their hand.

Here it comes!!!
The Mark of The Beast:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/thousands-counterfeit-covid-19-vaccination-cards-china-seized-tennessee
https://www.technocracy.news/medical-technocrats-eye-denial-of-medical-treatment-to-the-unvaccinated/
https://www.technocracy.news/will-americans-accept-no-fly-list-for-unvaccinated/
https://www.technocracy.news/vaccine-id-passports-merging-your-digital-identity-onto-the-blockchain/
https://www.technocracy.news/fearing-taliban-purge-afghan-citizens-scramble-to-delete-digital-history-evade-biometrics/
https://www.technocracy.news/only-overwhelming-resistance-can-stop-technocracys-assault-on-humanity/


https://news.gab.com/2021/07/29/important-download-covid-vaccine-religious-exemption-documents-here/

Buy a piece of Israel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm44Sv26FxnmWiuP3JEHRIw/videos

Revelation 18:23 "and all nations were deceived by your pharmakeia."

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Ci2jK1yFoOd/ - A Final Warning to Humanity from Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Michael Yeadon
https://www.khouse.org/articles/2011/1018/
http://www.contendingfortruth.com/wp-content/uploads2/Pharmacy-Drugs-Sorcery-IG-Farbin.pdf

Seeing The Unseeable with DR. Michael S. Heiser - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86005r3XbB8

The Coming Blackout | Pastor John Lomacang - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UY8jAI9Ept4
Top Cardiologist Warns About the Imminent Rapture of the Church | Dr. Sam Kojoglanian - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6X8PiHWBTw
https://nojabforme.info/
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/docs/AbsoluteZero.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT4lY6HWdfA – Ice Age Farmer “Absolute Zero”

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Vist me for your dose of "The Other News You May Not Have Heard," with Hummingbird027 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ

Most know by now, our time together on the internet is quickly coming to a close.

John 9:4 - While it is daytime, we must do the works of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work.

John 12:35 - Then Jesus told them, "For a little while longer, the Light will be among you. Walk while you have the Light, so that darkness will not overtake you. The one who walks in the darkness does not know where he is going.

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