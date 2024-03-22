5 militants burst into Moscow's Crocus City Hall and opened fire from machine guns

5 militants burst into Crocus City Hall (concert hall and mall) and opened fire from machine gunsLocated in Krasnogorsk, a western suburb of Moscow
140 victims injured or killed
adding...
⚡️This is a deliberate provocation of Putin’s special services - the words of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine about the shooting in the Moscow region are reported by the Ukrainian media
According to GUR representative Yusov, the international community warned the Russian Federation.
