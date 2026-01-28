3 Days Until War Breaks Out! Israelis preparing for war with Iran on January 30th | Redacted

We are gearing up for another false flag attack designed to provoke Iran into a full blown war.

According to sources Redacted has spoken to... key US and Israeli military hardware is almost in place for this new attack. We've also learned that Russia has massive counter measures in place and ready for this attack.

And we've also learned that the US is not calling the shots here... it's Israel and the deep state war clan that are driving this entire move.

........................

Express VPN: Go to https://expressvpn.com/Redacted and find out how you can get up to 4 extra months thanks to our sponsor, ExpressVPN!

Mirrored - Redacted

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!