3 Days Until War Breaks Out! Israelis preparing for war with Iran on January 30th | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We are gearing up for another false flag attack designed to provoke Iran into a full blown war.
According to sources Redacted has spoken to... key US and Israeli military hardware is almost in place for this new attack. We've also learned that Russia has massive counter measures in place and ready for this attack.
And we've also learned that the US is not calling the shots here... it's Israel and the deep state war clan that are driving this entire move.
........................
Express VPN: Go to https://expressvpn.com/Redacted and find out how you can get up to 4 extra months thanks to our sponsor, ExpressVPN!
Mirrored - Redacted
---------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!