Child Soldiers - Crimes Against Our Children

Crimes Against Our Children - Child Trafficking- Child SoldiersPlease share to help raise awareness: There are an estimated 300,000 child soldiers globally used to fight wars / proxy wars. Millions of child soldiers have been killed in conflict and many more have been disabled and psychologically traumatized.

Never forget why we started. It was always and still is about the children.





