Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Latest News on the Ukraine Russia War
74 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published 17 hours ago |

This video provides you with the Latest News on the Ukraine Russia War.Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com  🇺🇸

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Resources Used to Produce this Video ⬇️

1. Ukraine War Latest - Col Doug Macgregor ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceYqmjDmCAw )

2. Russia REPELS Ukrainian Att*cks, Wagner ADVANCES In Bakhmut ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-dnonPW2ao )

3. On Cam: Russian hypersonic missiles destroy American Patriot air defence system in Kyiv | Watch ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oepttcw5fMQ )

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
russiaradiationexplosionbreaking newsworld war 3uraniumukraineandrew napolitanonews todaydepleted uraniumdouglas macgregortrending newswar in ukraineukraine warukraine russia warjudging freedomukraine newsjackson hinkleweapons depotweapons cachehypersonic missiles patriot air defense missile systemmim-104 patriotlatest news on the ukraine russia warhindustan timesthe dive with jackson hinkle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket