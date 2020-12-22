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Must Watch: Lin Wood -Full Interview
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282 views • December 22, 2020
“Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves” ~ Abraham Lincoln
"We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts - Not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution." ~ Abraham Lincoln
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” ~ Benjamin Franklin
“Disobedience is the true foundation of liberty. The obedient must be slaves.” ~ Henry David Thoreau
https://www.theepochtimes.com/c-us-news
"We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts - Not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution." ~ Abraham Lincoln
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” ~ Benjamin Franklin
“Disobedience is the true foundation of liberty. The obedient must be slaves.” ~ Henry David Thoreau
https://www.theepochtimes.com/c-us-news
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