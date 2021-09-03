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Current Events Update 090321 - THE PLAN REVEALED!
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70 views • September 03, 2021
I give you my views regarding THE PLAN we are being asked to trust. I explain how, in my mind, it ties into the overall redemptive plan of God for humanity, and his original plan for heaven and earth since before the foundation of the world. Thank you for listening!
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