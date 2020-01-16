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Help For Families Who Are Victims of CPS Bureaucracy
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5 views • January 16, 2020
Is your family a victim of the massive CPS bureaucracy? 84% of parents are eventually cleared but children are kidnapped for months or years. Dwight Mitchell, FamilyPreservationFoundation.org, joins to explain his free video series to help families know their legal rights, the financial incentives behind the legal kidnapping of children and the tricks used to steal children
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