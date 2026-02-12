© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 UK has been colonized by immigrants — Jim Ratcliffe
The billionaire and co-owner of Manchester United just broke the British elite's consensus on immigration, blasting "nine million people on benefits" alongside mass immigration as economically unsustainable.
"The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it? I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people."
He confirmed a meeting with Nigel Farage (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/55469) — another nail in the coffin for the troubled Labour Party.