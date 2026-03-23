Block-by-Default Immigration Reform: Imperative to End Open-by-Default Policy - Framework For Functional Societies

This scholarly analysis examines the foundational presumptions governing immigration policy in Western nations, contrasting facilitative structures that generate automatic inflows with proposed closed frameworks emphasizing strict controls, tourism exceptions, and enhanced accountability to safeguard citizen interests while enabling limited global engagement.

Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/block-by-default-immigration-reform

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