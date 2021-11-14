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7 Signs Of The End Times - HAPPENING NOW!! {2021}
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124 views • November 14, 2021
Description from Hope Through Prophecy
This Bible prophecy of Daniel 2 gives us powerful evidence that the Bible can be trusted. This urgent, apocalyptic prophecy predicted 2500 years of history in advance, leading all the way to our day today! We can be confident that the final event of this prophecy will come to pass just as the rest of it!
This Bible prophecy of Daniel 2 gives us powerful evidence that the Bible can be trusted. This urgent, apocalyptic prophecy predicted 2500 years of history in advance, leading all the way to our day today! We can be confident that the final event of this prophecy will come to pass just as the rest of it!
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