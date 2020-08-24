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Hindu Economy of Nithyananda's Shrikailasa | Palghar Suspects Released | Ganesha Visarjan Banned
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6 views • August 24, 2020
Bhagavan Nithyananda has been revealing the conscious principles of Hindu economy recently. Specifically, what is not commonly remembered about Vedic civilization is that shastras meticulously detail economic equity for all citizens as well as political, medical, and environmental civilizational solutions, in addition to the more commonly known contributions of Hindu civilization such as spiritual and emotional solutions including Hindu rituals such as yoga.
Bhagavan Nithyananda has already shocked the world in systematically elucidating the true strength of Hindu history and the conscious principles of Vedas-Agamas which flies in the face of the modern abuses of Hindu life made popular throughout British occupation and subsequent brutality of the media mafia cult and other ant-Hindu anti-life demons and devils. To learn more visit the HDH Nithyananda Paramashivam facebook page and follow live satsangs daily at 8pm ist at www.Nithyananda.tv
Last week, 28 “accused” people being held in relation to the April 16 planned lynching of 70 year old Mahant of Juna Akhada Kalpvriksh Giri Maharaj, 35 year old Mahant Sushil Giri Maharaj and devotee Nilesh Telgade in Palghar were released. The 28 accused in the case were released on “default” bail after no charge sheet was filed for 90 days.
The sham scandal was covered up by the mass media mafia cult as the lynching was barely reported on until 2 days after the murders when videos of the murders made rounds on social media.
Now the arrest brigade has thus far resulted in setting all assailants free in tune with the original intention of the lynching of Hindu leaders itself.
On the 13th of May Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing the murdered Mahants was killed in a car crash on his way to the courthouse.
In the same month, another Hindu temple in Palghar was burglarized and ransacked and the temple priests assaulted.
Many other Hindu temple priests and attendants, young and old, were variously murdered and assaulted during the same time period.
In the same month, on May 10 the media cult also neglected to report on an 85 year old Hindu Saint Shri Maha Yogeshwar Mahatma who was cut to pieces in his Ashram while his head was cut off, and his arms were both cut off. Media was silent about it. Anyone who reported minimized the report and did not tell of the disgraceful and brutal nature of the murder itself.
Ganesha Chathurthi is August 22. Coming off Krishna Janmashtami and Indian Independence Day, celebrations of Indian Independence Day were met by anti-Hindu “not-so-peacefuls” who variously shouted racial slurs and stomped on the Indian flag in the city of London.
Now, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is officially advising Hindus not to celebrate Ganesha Chathurthi or at most to immerse Lord Ganesha into a bucket at home. Anyway, amidst Coronavirus concerns the gatherings will be avoided this year. However, banning Ganesha Chathurthi became an official State stance in 2015 when the timeless Hindu ritual was banned from the river Yamuna. This despite tons of toxic chemicals from tanneries and other industry pumped into the river every minute killing the river life and replacing Hindu devotion of more than 10,000 years of Ganesha Chathurthi rituals ensuring the waters are consistently energized through devotional prayer and the biology of conscious intention. Of course anywhere near this amount of intelligence is absolutely absent anywhere amongst the anti-Hindu media mafia.
And just 2 days back Bahrain was the source of a viral social media video depicting a woman breaking Ganesha Idols. But there’s no Hindu Holocaust - there’s no target on Hindus.
And the Times of India has published a report exposing the premeditated and coordinated attack on Bengaluru last week where 2 police stations were burned and 60 police officials injured, some of whom cried to their superiors for their life and for permission to use their firearms in self-defence of their lives. The media mafia cult took advantage of the opportunity to suggest that at least next time Hindu temples should be attacked as a response to popularized facebook postings.
For all healing needs and more, for yourself and loved ones, learn to share healing amongst friends and family from tinyurl.com/unclutchinginfo, and if you would like to become part of a global solution for Hindus visit kailaasa.org/globalservices
(19 August 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
https://youtu.be/tSvKrzMAg3o
Bhagavan Nithyananda has already shocked the world in systematically elucidating the true strength of Hindu history and the conscious principles of Vedas-Agamas which flies in the face of the modern abuses of Hindu life made popular throughout British occupation and subsequent brutality of the media mafia cult and other ant-Hindu anti-life demons and devils. To learn more visit the HDH Nithyananda Paramashivam facebook page and follow live satsangs daily at 8pm ist at www.Nithyananda.tv
Last week, 28 “accused” people being held in relation to the April 16 planned lynching of 70 year old Mahant of Juna Akhada Kalpvriksh Giri Maharaj, 35 year old Mahant Sushil Giri Maharaj and devotee Nilesh Telgade in Palghar were released. The 28 accused in the case were released on “default” bail after no charge sheet was filed for 90 days.
The sham scandal was covered up by the mass media mafia cult as the lynching was barely reported on until 2 days after the murders when videos of the murders made rounds on social media.
Now the arrest brigade has thus far resulted in setting all assailants free in tune with the original intention of the lynching of Hindu leaders itself.
On the 13th of May Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing the murdered Mahants was killed in a car crash on his way to the courthouse.
In the same month, another Hindu temple in Palghar was burglarized and ransacked and the temple priests assaulted.
Many other Hindu temple priests and attendants, young and old, were variously murdered and assaulted during the same time period.
In the same month, on May 10 the media cult also neglected to report on an 85 year old Hindu Saint Shri Maha Yogeshwar Mahatma who was cut to pieces in his Ashram while his head was cut off, and his arms were both cut off. Media was silent about it. Anyone who reported minimized the report and did not tell of the disgraceful and brutal nature of the murder itself.
Ganesha Chathurthi is August 22. Coming off Krishna Janmashtami and Indian Independence Day, celebrations of Indian Independence Day were met by anti-Hindu “not-so-peacefuls” who variously shouted racial slurs and stomped on the Indian flag in the city of London.
Now, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is officially advising Hindus not to celebrate Ganesha Chathurthi or at most to immerse Lord Ganesha into a bucket at home. Anyway, amidst Coronavirus concerns the gatherings will be avoided this year. However, banning Ganesha Chathurthi became an official State stance in 2015 when the timeless Hindu ritual was banned from the river Yamuna. This despite tons of toxic chemicals from tanneries and other industry pumped into the river every minute killing the river life and replacing Hindu devotion of more than 10,000 years of Ganesha Chathurthi rituals ensuring the waters are consistently energized through devotional prayer and the biology of conscious intention. Of course anywhere near this amount of intelligence is absolutely absent anywhere amongst the anti-Hindu media mafia.
And just 2 days back Bahrain was the source of a viral social media video depicting a woman breaking Ganesha Idols. But there’s no Hindu Holocaust - there’s no target on Hindus.
And the Times of India has published a report exposing the premeditated and coordinated attack on Bengaluru last week where 2 police stations were burned and 60 police officials injured, some of whom cried to their superiors for their life and for permission to use their firearms in self-defence of their lives. The media mafia cult took advantage of the opportunity to suggest that at least next time Hindu temples should be attacked as a response to popularized facebook postings.
For all healing needs and more, for yourself and loved ones, learn to share healing amongst friends and family from tinyurl.com/unclutchinginfo, and if you would like to become part of a global solution for Hindus visit kailaasa.org/globalservices
(19 August 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
https://youtu.be/tSvKrzMAg3o
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