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George Carlin - It's a big club and you ain't in it (Mirrored)
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122 views • February 10, 2021
It's a Big Club and You Ain't In It! The American Dream
The oldest version of this came out about 10 years ago. This is the 13 minute version.
I used the Gimp to make a thumbnail image
The language is vulgar, but as you can see Donald Trump and the conservatives are not part of the club.
The oldest version of this came out about 10 years ago. This is the 13 minute version.
I used the Gimp to make a thumbnail image
The language is vulgar, but as you can see Donald Trump and the conservatives are not part of the club.
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