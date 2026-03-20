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MEET IRAN's KHEIBAR SHEKAN!!!
The Kheibar Shekan ("Kheibar Breaker") is an Iranian solid-fuel ballistic missile with a range of ~1,450 km. Its maneuverable warhead is designed to evade air defense systems — and its name, referencing a 7th century battle against a Jewish fortress, is a message aimed directly at Israel.
VIA thewartoon (https://www.instagram.com/thewartoon/) on Instagram.