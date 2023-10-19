⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(19 October 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces exploiting results of aviation strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems fire repelled 11 attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 14th, 32nd & 115th mechanised, 68th Jaeger, 95th Air Assault brigades near Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Novoyegorovka, (Kharkov region) & Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ Operational-tactical aircraft inflicted fire damage on the enemy manpower & hardware near Nevskoye (LPR).

▫️ Up to 70 UKR personnel, 1 tank, 2 armoured fight vehics & 3 motor vehics were neutralised.

▫️ In counter-battery warfare, the enemy lost 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery syst & 1 Gvozdika howitzer.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, coordinated actions of the Tsentr GOF, as well as air strikes & artill fire repelled 6 attacks launched by AFU assault groups near Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

◽️ Op'l-Tactical & Army aviation inflicted fire damage on manpower & hardware of the 21th & 63rd mechd brigs' units & the 40th Natl Guard Regiment have been hit near Torskoye, Yampolovka & Grigorovka (DPR).

▫️ The enemy losses were over 235 UKR troops killed & wounded, 3 armoured fight vehics & 3 pick-up trucks.

▫️ In Donetsk direct, units of the Yug GOF supported by aviat, artill & heavy flamethrower systs repelled an attack launched by the enemy close to Kleshcheyevka (DPR).

▫️ Strikes were delivered at enemy manpower & hardware near Andreevka, Kurdyumovka, Yakovlevka & Vasyukovka (DPR).

▫️ The enemy's casualties were more than 260 UKR personnel killed or injured, 1 tank, 2 armoured fight vehics 7 4 motor vehics.

▫️ In addition, 2 Msta-B guns, o1D-20 gun, 2 D-30 howitzers, 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst, & 1 U.S.-made M119 howitzer were hit during counter-battery warfare.

▫️ In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, ground-attack aircraft, helicopters, and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised and 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade near Ugledar, Novomikhailovka, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 190 troops, 2 armoured fight vehics & 3 motor vehics.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direct, 2 attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 82nd Air Assault Brig near Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg) were repelled by skillful actions of the RU GOF supported by air strikes & artill fire.

▫️ Moreover, the RU Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower & hardware of the 65th Mechd Brig of the AFU near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️ Up to 40 UKR personnel, 2 tanks, 5 armoured fight vehics & 2 motor vehicles were neutralised.

▫️ During the counter-battery warfare, 1 German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artill syst, 1 Msta-B gun & 1 U.S.-made M119 howitzer were hit.

◽️ In Kherson direct, up to 40 UKR troops, 4 motor vehics, as well as 1 D-20 gun have been neutralised.

▫️ Op'l-Tactical & Army aviation, UAVs & Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOF have engaged AFU manpower & hardware in 154 areas during the day.

▫️ Moreover, an ammo depot of the 110th Mechd Brig of the UKR Armed Forces was obliterated close to Avdeyevka (DPR).

▫️ Fighter aviation of RU Aerospace Forces downed 1 MiG-29 fighter jet of UKR Air Force near Troitskoye (DPR).

▫️ RU air def systs shot down 1 Su-25 ground-attack aircraft in Dnepropetrovsk & 1 Mi-8 helicopter of UKR Air Force near Zagryzovo (Kharkov reg).

▫️ Over the past 24 hrs, 1 JDAM bomb, 2 S-200 converted surface-to-surface missiles, as well as 10 HIMARS MLRS projectiles have been intercepted during the day.

▫️ Moreover, 61 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were downed close to Olshana (Kharkov region), Yegorovka, Soledar, Lyubovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya, Zhitlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Romanovskoye, Molchansk (Zaporozhye region), Kazachyi Lageri, and Sagi (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 493 airplanes and 252 helicopters, 8,065 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,764 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,163 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,823 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,438 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.