The Revelation in God's Judgment - Keepin' it Marian Podcast Ep. 9

Fr. Timothy Childers & Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, Divine Mercy
Feb 6, 2024
Father Thaddaeus and Fr. Timothy continue to break down the Letter of Jude, discussing how God’s judgment is meant to shed light on our sins so that we may choose His path for ourselves.
Join two Marian priests, Fr. Timothy Childers, MIC, and Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, as they talk about “Keepin’ It Marian,” showing how we can best imitate Our Lady and her virtues amid the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, meditating on the Word of God and pondering it in our hearts. As they study and dialogue about the Scriptures, this dynamic priestly duo shares the riches of the charism, patrimony, and history of their Congregation, the Marians of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
