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It's Restitution Time!
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527 views • August 03, 2021
It's Restitution Time! With the mounting COVID deaths and mutilations - with pregnant women and young children to the Marxist-targeted "useless eater" seniors - it's time We The People to now seize accounts, do effective citizens' arrests, and Demand RESTITUTION in the Billions of Dollars from the eugenics profiteering perpetrators - and from the heinous globalist theft of the market share from healthy Middle Class businesses now permanently closed! RESTITUTION! RESTITUTION! RESTITUTION!
Communism Must Now Be Made ILLEGAL! RESTITUTION in the Billions Must Now Go To the families of COVID and COVID "vaccine" and related deaths! And to the devastated North American Middle class to fully restore their businesses! IMPORTANT! The goal of Communism ALWAYS has been the Destruction of the Middle Class - which historically is always the Bulwark of a Free Civilization!
Communism Must Now Be Made ILLEGAL! RESTITUTION in the Billions Must Now Go To the families of COVID and COVID "vaccine" and related deaths! And to the devastated North American Middle class to fully restore their businesses! IMPORTANT! The goal of Communism ALWAYS has been the Destruction of the Middle Class - which historically is always the Bulwark of a Free Civilization!
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