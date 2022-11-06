Sol Luckman w/ Typical Skeptic: Simulation Theory, Gnostic Writing & Sound Healing

🌚 I really enjoyed this shortish (46-minute) chat with Rob at Typical Skeptic in which we entertained the radical possibility (among several) that—from the standpoint of simulation theory—the Goddess, rather than being our Mother, is more like our MOTHERBOARD outside the Matrix (or WOMB) we exist within.

👽 Check out Typical Skeptic: https://www.youtube.com/c/typicalskeptic

❤️ Please comment, like, subscribe & consider additionally supporting this channel.

👉 Crush It with Yours Truly on Substack

https://solluckman.substack.com

👉 Heal & Transform Your Life

http://www.phoenixregenetics.org

👉 Potentiate Your DNA

https://amzn.to/3vaUWyl (affiliate link)

👉 Donate bitcoin

14ptJHFnNTxRnm757CxAWFtXfggy8BpwHG

👉 Donate with PayPal

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRGGCMU8TBE2G

👉 Purchase CALI THE DESTROYER

https://amzn.to/3B72fLf (affiliate link)