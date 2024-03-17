What the Therefore is There For preached on March 10 2024
7 views
•
Published 17 hours ago
•
Ray Presley preaches on how Paul uses the word "therefore" so often, and how it's always to give you a sound doctrine.
Keywords
rayforwhatistherepresleytherefore
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos