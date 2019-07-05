BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2019-07-05: Financial Times - Vladimir Putin interviewed by the FT
LovePeaceHeal
LovePeaceHeal
106 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 24, 2021
Credits to the Financial Times.

The Financial Times is the first major international newspaper to be granted an interview with the Russian leader for 16 years. Here is the exclusive interview with editor Lionel Barber and Moscow bureau chief Henry Foy in full.

0:00:08​ How has the world changed over the last 20 years?
0:01:49​ Has the world become more fragmented?
0:02:27​ What do you want to achieve in Osaka?
0:04:31​ OPEC oil production agreements
0:07:27​ How does Trump compare to other US presidents?
0:10:54​ Trump’s criticisms of European alliances
0:15:10​ Globalisation vs ‘America First’
0:16:25​ Russia and China’s relationship
0:21:02​ Danger of tensions between Russia America and China
0:24:05​ Arms control
0:26:45​ Potential for nuclear agreements
0:28:08​ China’s maritime strength
0:30:45​ North Korea
0:33:06​ North Asia security situation
0:34:42​ Has your appetite for risk increased?
0:36:51​ Intervening in Syria
0:42:13​ Venezuela
0:50:15​ Anglo-Russian relations post Skripal
0:55:32​ Did what happened in Salisbury send an unambiguous message to anyone who is thinking of betraying the Russian state that it is fair game?
0:57:04​ Russia’s economy and foreign exchange reserves
1:04:18​ Russia’s macro economic stability - oligarchs
1:06:05​ Breakup of the Soviet Union vs China’s anticorruption campaign
1:09:30​ Can Russian remain immune to backlashes against the establishment?
1:14:30​ Did Angela Merkel make a mistake?
1:18:32​ The end of the liberal idea
1:21:15​ Religion is not the opium of the masses?
1:21:49​ Is now the time for illiberals?
1:24:33​ Who do you most admire?
1:26:10​ How will your successor be chosen?
Keywords
putin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Douglas Harrington
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy