2019-07-05: Financial Times - Vladimir Putin interviewed by the FT

Credits to the Financial Times.



The Financial Times is the first major international newspaper to be granted an interview with the Russian leader for 16 years. Here is the exclusive interview with editor Lionel Barber and Moscow bureau chief Henry Foy in full.



0:00:08​ How has the world changed over the last 20 years?

0:01:49​ Has the world become more fragmented?

0:02:27​ What do you want to achieve in Osaka?

0:04:31​ OPEC oil production agreements

0:07:27​ How does Trump compare to other US presidents?

0:10:54​ Trump’s criticisms of European alliances

0:15:10​ Globalisation vs ‘America First’

0:16:25​ Russia and China’s relationship

0:21:02​ Danger of tensions between Russia America and China

0:24:05​ Arms control

0:26:45​ Potential for nuclear agreements

0:28:08​ China’s maritime strength

0:30:45​ North Korea

0:33:06​ North Asia security situation

0:34:42​ Has your appetite for risk increased?

0:36:51​ Intervening in Syria

0:42:13​ Venezuela

0:50:15​ Anglo-Russian relations post Skripal

0:55:32​ Did what happened in Salisbury send an unambiguous message to anyone who is thinking of betraying the Russian state that it is fair game?

0:57:04​ Russia’s economy and foreign exchange reserves

1:04:18​ Russia’s macro economic stability - oligarchs

1:06:05​ Breakup of the Soviet Union vs China’s anticorruption campaign

1:09:30​ Can Russian remain immune to backlashes against the establishment?

1:14:30​ Did Angela Merkel make a mistake?

1:18:32​ The end of the liberal idea

1:21:15​ Religion is not the opium of the masses?

1:21:49​ Is now the time for illiberals?

1:24:33​ Who do you most admire?

1:26:10​ How will your successor be chosen?